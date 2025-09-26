FHP investigating crash with multiple injuries near Zoo Miami, authorities say

Multiple people, including both adults and children, were taken to local hospitals and trauma centers after a traffic crash Friday evening near Zoo Miami in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Authorities said it happened on Quail Roost Drive and Southwest 117th Avenue, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

Fire officials did not specify the number of people injured.

Florida Highway Patrol leading investigation

The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office said deputies were contacted to assist but noted that the Florida Highway Patrol is the lead investigator.

Authorities have not released further details about the cause of the crash.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.