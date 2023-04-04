Watch CBS News
Fatal stabbing in Hialeah under investigation

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

HIALEAH - Police are investigating a deadly stabbing that happened in Hialeah.

According to investigators, a person was stabbed to death along West 16th Avenue and 64th Street.

Police believe it was an isolated incident.

Investigators have yet to reveal the victim's identity or the circumstances of the deadly attack.

Five people were taken into custody for questioning. 

