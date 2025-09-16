Armed man killed after hours-long standoff with Broward deputies in Pompano Beach, authorities say

A man is dead after Broward County Sheriff's Office deputies were forced to open fire following an hours-long standoff at a vacant home Tuesday in Pompano Beach, authorities said.

Standoff begins at vacant home

According to Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony, around 1:20 p.m., the BSO received calls about a suspicious man trespassing at a vacant home on the 2300 block of Bay Drive.

When deputies arrived, they said the man, who was armed, ran inside the home and barricaded himself.

The BSO SWAT team arrived shortly afterward, and law enforcement attempted to negotiate with the man for four to five hours. During the standoff, the sheriff said the man was threatening to shoot deputies.

Drones and K-9 used in effort to de-escalate

Sheriff Tony described the tactics used to locate and communicate with the suspect.

"We deployed our drone within the residence, the drone was able to locate the individual, spot him at which time we heard gun fire opened up. It appears that either the suspect was shooting at the drone or trying to hit the drone or so."

"One of the techniques we used was to deploy our second drone into the area at which time we noticed the suspect was down, after hearing additional gunfire, he was laying down the drone was able to identify that there was a gunshot wound — a self-inflicted gunshot wound so we deployed our K9 into the environment to try to establish if he was alive or to render aid, at which time the dog came into contact with him and he started attacking the dog, he struck the dog with the drone," Tony said.

Despite multiple efforts to de-escalate the situation, deputies ultimately fired at the suspect, killing him, authorities said.

Investigators confirmed that the man's self-inflicted gunshot wound was not fatal and the fatal injuries were caused by deputies' gunfire.

No deputies injured; K-9 under evaluation

Sheriff Tony said no deputies were injured during the incident. The K-9 officer that was deployed is being evaluated to determine whether it sustained any injuries.

Authorities also revealed that the suspect was a convicted felon.

FDLE to investigate shooting

As is standard procedure following police shootings, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement will be handling the investigation.

Multiple BSO units and crime scene investigators remained on scene for several hours collecting evidence.