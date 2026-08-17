Fatal shooting at Hollywood recording studio leaves 1 dead, suspect in custody

A 25-year-old man is facing murder charges after a shooting at a Hollywood home left one man dead and another hospitalized.

Johntavis Leroy Stevenson was arrested at the scene after Hollywood police responded to the 2700 block of Arthur Street just after 2 a.m. Sunday.

Stevenson is charged with first degree felony murder with a firearm, attempted felony murder with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Officers found a 23-year-old man shot and lying in the street. He was taken to the hospital and is currently in the ICU, though a friend told CBS News Miami he is expected to survive.

In a separate unit behind the home, officers found Stevenson holding a gun, cash and cellphones. That is where 40-year-old Antoine Etienne was found shot. Etienne was taken to the hospital, where he died.

According to arrest documents, the home was rented out by one of the victims and used as a recording studio. A friend of one of the victims told CBS News Miami no one lives there and that a recording session was underway when the shooting happened. Arrest documents also note that Etienne worked in the studio and said, "don't kill me I'm just the engineer."

Investigators collected shell casings and video footage from neighboring homes. Surveillance video captured yelling around the time of the shooting.

A neighbor who did not want to show her face on camera for safety reasons said the home had always been quiet.

"We were shocked to see but something evidently went wrong and it was brought out into the street," the neighbor said.

The neighbor told CBS News Miami she thought it was an Airbnb but had noticed luxury cars and a limousine previously pull up to the property.

"The neighbors across could've gotten gunfire through their windows or through their walls in their beds sleeping, that's what's scary. Nothing has ever happened like this in this neighborhood, nothing," she said.

Stevenson was previously convicted in Miami-Dade County in July for possession of a short-barrel shotgun, rifle or machine gun.

Stevenson is being held in the Broward County Jail without bond.