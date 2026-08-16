Double shooting in Hollywood sends 2 people to hospital, suspect in custody, police say

The Hollywood Police Department is investigating a double shooting that sent two victims to the hospital and resulted in a suspect being taken into custody overnight.

Officers said they responded around 2:20 a.m. Sunday to the 2700 block of Arthur Street. They arrived and found the victims, who were then taken to a local hospital by Hollywood Fire Rescue.

The department said the suspect remained at the scene and was taken into custody.

No further details were immediately available. The investigation remains ongoing.