Fatal rollover accident causes heavy delays, NB I-95 shutdown

MIAMI -- A section of I-95 has been shut down after a fatal rollover accident, as reported by the Florida Highway Patrol.

The incident occurred in the northbound lanes near Ives Dairy Road.

Several cars were involved, with some landing in the grass and one even ending up on its side.

As of now, there are no reports of any injuries aside from the fatality.

The best alternative route currently is 441 or the turnpike.