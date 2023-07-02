Watch CBS News
Local News

Fatal rollover accident causes heavy delays, NB I-95 shutdown

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

Fatal rollover accident causes heavy delays, NB I-95 shutdown
Fatal rollover accident causes heavy delays, NB I-95 shutdown 00:56

MIAMI -- A section of I-95 has been shut down after a fatal rollover accident, as reported by the Florida Highway Patrol.

The incident occurred in the northbound lanes near Ives Dairy Road.

Several cars were involved, with some landing in the grass and one even ending up on its side.

As of now, there are no reports of any injuries aside from the fatality.

The best alternative route currently is 441 or the turnpike.

CBS Miami Team
cbs4-new-logo-hi-res.png

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on July 2, 2023 / 8:55 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.