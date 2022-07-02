Watch CBS News
Local News

Fatal motorcycle accident shuts down SB I-95 lanes near Sheridan exit

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

Fatal motorcycle accident on SB I-95
Fatal motorcycle accident on SB I-95 00:31

MIAMI - A crash involving a fatal motorcycle accident early Saturday morning has shut down southbound lanes of I-95 near the Sheridan exit. 

The Florida Highway Patrol said it happened at around 5 a.m. when a Yamaha motorcycle struck a Chevrolet Impala.

They said an 18-year-old man from Fort Lauderdale died. He has not yet been identified.

The driver of the Impala suffered minor injuries.  

FHP officials said both were traveling southbound on I-95, just of the Sheridan Street exit, when the motorcyclist collided the rear of the Impala.

The motorcyclist was thrown off by the impact and struck the roadway. 

"He was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital with serious bodily injuries," FHP said.

The motorcyclist was later pronounced dead at the hospital. 

The driver of the Impala remained at the scene after the collision occurred and was cooperating with authorities. 

Images from the scene showed a motorcycle on the side of the road and a vehicle with heavy damage to its back end, as well as, heavy police presence.

i-95-fatal-accident-7-2-22-1.jpg
A black sedan was being towed away from the scene.  CBS4

A black sedan was towed away from the scene. 

The Florida Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash. 

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on July 2, 2022 / 11:09 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.