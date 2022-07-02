Fatal motorcycle accident shuts down SB I-95 lanes near Sheridan exit

MIAMI - A crash involving a fatal motorcycle accident early Saturday morning has shut down southbound lanes of I-95 near the Sheridan exit.

The Florida Highway Patrol said it happened at around 5 a.m. when a Yamaha motorcycle struck a Chevrolet Impala.

They said an 18-year-old man from Fort Lauderdale died. He has not yet been identified.

The driver of the Impala suffered minor injuries.

FHP officials said both were traveling southbound on I-95, just of the Sheridan Street exit, when the motorcyclist collided the rear of the Impala.

The motorcyclist was thrown off by the impact and struck the roadway.

"He was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital with serious bodily injuries," FHP said.

The motorcyclist was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The driver of the Impala remained at the scene after the collision occurred and was cooperating with authorities.

Images from the scene showed a motorcycle on the side of the road and a vehicle with heavy damage to its back end, as well as, heavy police presence.

A black sedan was being towed away from the scene. CBS4

A black sedan was towed away from the scene.

The Florida Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.