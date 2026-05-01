Violent crash leaves man dead in Doral, Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office says

An investigation is underway in Doral after a violent crash left a man dead early Friday morning, according to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office.

Investigators said that deputies responded to reports of a crash with injuries in the area of 107th Avenue and northwest 33rd Street just after 2:30 a.m.

According to the sheriff's office, an adult man was driving northbound on northwest 107th Avenue when he lost control of the vehicle and hit a tree.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded and pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Video from the scene showed a large debris field, with the back half of the vehicle near a tree and the front half of the vehicle found a short distance away.

CBS News Miami crews also counted at least a dozen evidence markers on the ground while the investigation continued.

The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office Traffic Homicide Unit also responded to the scene and has since taken over the investigation.

Drivers were being asked to avoid the area.

No other information was released.