Judge keeps $150,000 bond for driver accused of 100 mph Deerfield Beach crash that killed wife

A driver accused of traveling at more than triple the speed limit in a May crash that killed his wife and injured two others appeared in front of a judge on Tuesday.

Jean Claude Saint Cyr Broward Corrections

Jean Claude Saint Cyr was behind the wheel during the violent crash in a Deerfield Beach neighborhood.

Prosecutor Ross Weiner said surveillance video captured before the collision showed Saint Cyr traveling an average of 98 to 102 mph in a 30 mph zone.

The state requested bond be set at $190,000. Defense attorney Shlomi Presser argued for a lower amount Saint Cyr's family could afford, noting that his client voluntarily surrendered as promised on the 19th after charges were filed.

"Clearly my client is not a flight risk," Presser said, arguing the surrender proved Saint Cyr would appear at future hearings.

When it became clear the family intended to raise funds to post bond, Judge Allison Gilman addressed Saint Cyr's son, attempting to persuade him to leave his father in jail to save their money. Gilman noted that even if she cut the bond in half, $7,000 would go to a bondsman.

"Respectfully, I think to be frank, I think the family, regardless of the amount, is going to sell everything they own to get dad out," Presser told the court.

Gilman then turned directly to the defendant: "Mr. Cyr, would you like them to mortgage their homes in order to get you out of jail?"

Saint Cyr answered, "Yes."

"Okay," Gilman said. "I'm leaving the bonds as they are."

His bond was set at $150,000.