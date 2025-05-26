Watch CBS News
Local News

1 killed, 1 transported to hospital following crash on I-95 exit ramp in Oakland Park, officials say

By Briauna Brown

/ CBS Miami

At least 1 killed following 2 separate crashes on I-95 in Broward County on Memorial Day
At least 1 killed following 2 separate crashes on I-95 in Broward County on Memorial Day 00:58

One person died and another was transported to the hospital following a single-vehicle crash early Memorial Day in Oakland Park, officials say.

The Florida Highway Patrol said at about 5:15 a.m., emergency crews responded to the scene on northbound I-95 near the exit ramp at Cypress Creek. When they arrived, two people were found inside the vehicle.

Oakland Park Fire Rescue said one victim died at the scene and the other was transported to North Broward Hospital in an unknown condition. The victims' names have not been released.

The ramp has been closed as crews work to clear the scene. The cause of the crash is under investigation by FHP.

We'll update as more information becomes available.  

Briauna Brown

Briauna Brown is a digital content producer for CBS Texas. A longtime and versatile journalist, Briauna writes, edits and produces social media content for all CBS Texas digital platforms.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.