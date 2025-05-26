1 killed, 1 transported to hospital following crash on I-95 exit ramp in Oakland Park, officials say

At least 1 killed following 2 separate crashes on I-95 in Broward County on Memorial Day

One person died and another was transported to the hospital following a single-vehicle crash early Memorial Day in Oakland Park, officials say.

The Florida Highway Patrol said at about 5:15 a.m., emergency crews responded to the scene on northbound I-95 near the exit ramp at Cypress Creek. When they arrived, two people were found inside the vehicle.

Oakland Park Fire Rescue said one victim died at the scene and the other was transported to North Broward Hospital in an unknown condition. The victims' names have not been released.

The ramp has been closed as crews work to clear the scene. The cause of the crash is under investigation by FHP.

