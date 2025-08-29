FAMU takes on Howard in weekend's Orange Blossom Classic at Hard Rock Stadium

Florida A&M University will take on Howard University at this year's Orange Blossom Classic, marking the 51st edition of the classic.

The game, which will be played Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium, is part of a weekend-long celebration that includes the Commissioner's Kickoff Luncheon, Battle of the Bands, and Fan Fest.

OBC Executive Director Kendra Bulluck says this event isn't just about football.

"The mission is to generate tourism for South Florida, continue achieving economic impact specific to small businesses via their Business Unite program, and educate attendees of all ages and the community as a whole on the value and reach of HBCUs (Historically Black Colleges and Universities)," according to the organization's website.

It also helps raise money for scholarships for HBCU students.

The Orange Blossom Classic was founded in 1933 by J.R.E. Lee Jr., the son of Florida A&M University's president.

The inaugural game, pitting FAMU against Howard, was cheered by 2,000 fans in a Blacks-only ballpark in Jacksonville. FAMU beat Howard University 9-0.

It quickly became HBCU college football post-season's must-see game. Then, it was considered the unofficial de facto Black National Championship game, encompassing teams from Division I and II.

The Orange Blossom Classic was re-established in 2021, after a 43-year hiatus, with "a mission to enhance the exposure of HBCUs. The OBC draws thousands of fans, alumni, students, and families to Miami Gardens, highlighting the importance of HBCUs in educating aspiring professionals and developing future leaders," according to the website.