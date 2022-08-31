Family wants justice for deadly chase and crash that left woman dead in Oakland Park

OAKLAND PARK – CBS4 is learning more about a woman who was killed after being hit by a stolen car.

Broward Sheriff's Office homicide detectives tell CBS4 the crash happened Sunday morning and the suspects are teenagers.

For the first time we are hearing from family members who tell us they want justice. Her family said Marie Tellez-Vaderrabano was a mother, sister and daughter and her family is grieving her loss.

"I want people to know she is a human being. She is not just a lady, a woman who died," said her sister Emily Feria.

Investigators say the crash happened just before 6 a.m. Sunday, August 28.

Fort Lauderdale police were following a stolen 2021 Mercedes Benz in the area of Sunrise Boulevard and Powerline Road. Tragically, the chase ended in a crash near the 900 block of Oakland Park Boulevard, killing Feria's sister. Multiple people were hurt. Right now, her children are really struggling.

"They are totally distressed. They are crying and just trying to be the support they can get. She is my sister. No one can replace her. If I have to be a mother for them, I'm going to do what I have to do," said Feria.

The teenage suspects ran from the scene, but authorities found them and they were taken into custody. While the family awaits justice, they tell us they are remembering all the things that made her great.

"Just going to remember Maria as a beautiful person. Maria a beautiful mother. A beautiful sister, a beautiful daughter. I just want people to remember my sister as how beautiful, hard-working mother she was," said Feria.

Charges against the teenagers are pending at this time.