Loved ones, activists and police ask for help in death of 9-year-old Florida City boy

FLORIDA CITY - Loved ones, activists, and police are pleading for the public's help after a 9-year-old boy was gunned down in Florida City last weekend.

Family members of Antavious Scott spoke out for the first time following the child's death during an exchange of gunfire on Saturday night outside an apartment complex. Miami-Dade Police say the reason for the shooting remains unclear, but they confirmed that the child was not the intended target.

A group gathered near the scene of the shooting, where a somber image unfolded: Antavious's mother, too distraught to speak, was seen clutching a photograph of her son inside one of his sneakers.

The child's uncle, Quin Williams, said, "My nephew was just 9 years old. My nephew was just 9 years old. We are begging and pleading with you. Anybody who knows anything come forward. It is us today, but it could be you tomorrow. We are in the holiday times, and these killings of children must stop."

Antavious's aunt, Patricia Mills, added, "Who would take a child's life like this? We want justice. The guns have to be put down, and we need people to rise up and help."

His grandmother, Teretha Williams, said, "My grandson was such a loving kid. To the coward who did this, how can you rest at night knowing that you took the life of a child? And to the mother of the coward, you need to turn your child in. We are going to find you."

Activists joined the family in their calls for justice. Tara Parks said, "We want whoever did this to come forward. And if a family member is hiding that person or took them in, they need to do the right thing."

Romania Dukes, an activist from Mothers for Justice who lost her 18-year-old son to gun violence 10 years ago, said, "Enough is enough. We should be outraged that our children cannot even go outside and play."

Activist Deborah Willis echoed the call, saying, "Whoever shot this baby, turn yourself in."

Darlene Dukes added, "If you know something about this baby who was playing, say something."

Another activist, Tangie Sands, asked, "How many innocent children have to die before the community takes back the community?"

Susan Kennedy, of the group Bullets for Life, said, "We are all responsible when it comes to where the guns come from. We are responsible for what the children are doing. We need to wake up. This can't keep going on again and again."

Law enforcement officials also spoke out. Miami-Dade Police Detective Andre Martin said, "It is impossible for law enforcement not to feel the pain of everyone here today. If you know something and you are not disclosing it to law enforcement, you are part of the problem."

Captain Fernando Morales of the Homestead Police Department urged parents to take action, saying, "Look at your children's social media pages and see what they are doing, see who they are hanging out with. To the coward who did this, we are coming for you."

Anyone with information is urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered.