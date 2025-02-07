Up to $10,000 reward offered to help solve fatal shooting of Lauderhill woman

MIAMI - Authorities are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest in the fatal shooting of 29-year-old Lauderhill woman who was killed on January 23.

Brittany Chatman was shot on the 3400 block of NW 7th Street.

Despite her injuries, police say she managed to drive herself to the hospital, where she later died.

Neighbor Henry DeLeon recalled the terrifying moments when gunfire erupted outside his home.

"We were lying down and heard a 'ping, ping, ping,'" DeLeon said. Bullets struck his front wall and window, damaging four of his vehicles.

DeLeon said a crowd had gathered on the sidewalk before the shooting. "They were arguing. I went inside, and then I heard gunfire," he said.

Police have not released further details about what led to the shooting.

Chatman's grieving family described her as "the epitome of joy and happiness" in an obituary shared with CBS Miami.

A graduate of Plantation High School, she played basketball and was a member of the Junior ROTC.

Most recently, she worked as a campus monitor at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Her family said her "legacy of love and joy will forever remain in our hearts."

Authorities urge anyone with information to come forward.