Family searching for missing son in Miami falls victim to scam

MIAMI - Nearly 18 months after 37-year-old Sean Hinz disappeared in Miami, his parents remain desperate for answers, but just as they thought they had a lead, they discovered it was a scam.

Vicki Hinz has visited downtown Miami every month since her son vanished on October 8, 2023.

She and her husband, Michael, retrace his last known steps along Biscayne Boulevard, near where he was last seen.

"See if there's something we missed," Vicki said.

Surveillance footage from the Miami Police Department shows Sean walking past American Airlines Arena (now Kaseya Center) toward Maurice Ferré Park early that morning.

"It's funny because he starts crossing the street and running because a police officer is on a call coming out from behind the arena," Vicki recalled.

For months, the family has searched tirelessly, hoping for a break in the case.

A cruel hoax

Last week, Michael received a series of mysterious text messages from an unknown number, claiming to know what happened to Sean.

"I've got nothing to lose, you know; let me see what this guy has to say," Michael said.

The anonymous texter alleged that Sean had been hit by a car and died while the driver was taking him to the hospital. The message warned Michael not to contact police, threatening that he would not reveal Sean's remains if authorities got involved.

Vicki was devastated.

"The most crushing part is the possibility that he is creating this scenario. It's a likely scenario. That's what's odd and scary about it," she said.

The family immediately contacted Miami Police, who determined that the tip was a scam. Authorities urge the public to be cautious of similar hoaxes and to report any unsolicited messages about missing persons.

Holding onto hope

Despite the heartbreak, the Hinz family continues searching for Sean, clinging to memories and the hope that someone knows the truth.

"Heartwarming and rewarding parts, if there are any, in this, are listening to his friends talk about what he did for them and how he changed their lives," Vicki said.

Michael believes that someone saw something that night.

"Watching the videos of him walking. He's far from the only one on the street. Somebody saw something," he said.

Vicki's plea remains simple:

"We just want closure. We just would love to know. Need to know. Pray to know what happened that night. Pray that at some point, they'll come forward."