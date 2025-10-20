Family pleads for justice after 25-year-old loved one fatally shot on Turnpike in Miami-Dade

The family of a 25-year-old man is heartbroken and demanding answers after their loved one was shot and killed Sunday night while driving on the Florida Turnpike in Miami-Dade County.

Kendrick Lesesne's aunts said he had moved from South Carolina three years ago and had been working at the Port of Miami.

Lesesne was on his way home to Broward County when someone opened fire on his car just south of the 199th Street exit, near Hard Rock Stadium.

Family devastated after late-night shooting

Outside their home, three aunts said they were inconsolable after losing their nephew. They shared photos of Lesesne in happier moments—smiling and surrounded by family.

"At this time this is a sad moment for our family," said Tamara Ragin, one of the victim's aunts. "We pray that everyone will come together. Kendrick was a good person. He came down from South Carolina three years ago. He was a very loving and humble person. He was always smiling. He didn't mess with anybody."

Authorities investigating possible road rage

The Miami-Dade Police Department said Lesesne was driving northbound when someone pulled up alongside his silver Hyundai on the passenger side and fired a single shot. The bullet struck Lesesne, causing him to crash into a black Cadillac SUV.

A radio transmission from the scene reported, "Victim with gunshot wound to the head." Lesesne was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect fled the area, and investigators have not released any description of the shooter or the vehicle.

"Please come forward"

Shantel Ragin, another of Lesesne's aunts, made an emotional plea for information.

"I just want to say whoever saw anything going on or knows of anything about this situation and this possible road rage, please come forward so we can get justice at this time," she said.

Lesesne's family described him as close with loved ones and said he had planned to visit his mother in South Carolina this week.

"Justice. That's what we want for my nephew. That is all we want — justice. If anyone knows anything, please come forward," said Alicia Ragin, another aunt. "This hurts very bad, very bad."

Call for tips in ongoing investigation

Police said the passenger who was in the car with Lesesne was not hospitalized. No motive has been confirmed.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

The investigation is ongoing.