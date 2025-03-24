Family of woman killed in Miami hit-and-run pleads for justice

The family of Patricia Valencia, a 47-year-old woman killed in a hit-and-run at a Miami bus stop, is pleading for justice as police search for the driver responsible.

Valencia was waiting for the bus Saturday morning when a black Mercedes veered off the road, jumped the curb and struck three people, according to Miami police. She died at the scene.

"I just really miss her"

Her sister, Katherine Valencia Caro, fought back tears as she spoke about the loss.

"She always lifted me up, always supported me and was so proud, you know? But I just really miss her and I wish I could talk to her and tell her how grateful I am to have had her as a sister."

Their mother, Zoraida Valencia, said Patricia was a hardworking woman and a devoted mother of two sons. "Right now, I feel really bad. He should pay for what he did because that's not the right thing to do," she said.

Through sobs, she recalled how Patricia was born prematurely and spent two months in the hospital after birth. "She was my first baby… she was a seven-months baby."

Valencia's father, Jose Valencia, said the family is devastated. "The problem is we have no words to express how we feel. We are destroyed. We have no tranquility," he said.

A plea for answers

As police continue their search for the driver, Katherine Valencia Caro struggles to make sense of the tragedy. "Why? Why were you in such a hurry? Was it worth it? You've taken someone's life, you've taken someone's mother, sister, daughter," she said.

She prays that Patricia did not suffer in her final moments. "I hope she didn't suffer. When I watch the video and I can see that she was there, I'm just praying to God that she didn't suffer."

Police continue search for driver

The crash happened around 9:06 a.m. Saturday at N.W. 17th Ave. and 54th St. Authorities said two people in the Mercedes were also injured, one of whom had to be extricated from the vehicle. Four victims remain hospitalized at the Ryder Trauma Center, including one in critical condition.

Miami police have not released a description of the driver, who fled the scene.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Miami Police or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for tips leading to an arrest.