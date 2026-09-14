Family of oldest victim in MIA cargo plane crash sues 21 Air, Amazon for wrongful death

The family of Julio Pineda, identified as the oldest victim of the Amazon cargo plane crash at Miami International Airport, has filed a lawsuit alleging wrongful death, negligence, and negligent hiring, training, retention, and supervision against 21 Air, the carrier that operated the flight.

The lawsuit also names Amazon Inc. and Amazon Services, alleging negligence in the selection and retention of 21 Air. The pilots and other companies connected to the crash are also listed as defendants.

Pineda was one of five people killed when the Amazon cargo plane, operated by 21 Air, overshot the runway and struck a work van eight days ago. Five others were hurt. Three remain in critical condition.

This is the third lawsuit filed by a victim of the crash, following suits from the wife of another victim who was killed and a survivor of the incident.

Amazon has also announced it is pausing its operations with 21 Air.

"We've spent time supporting the investigation and reviewing some of the surrounding circumstances... and we've decided to pause our operations with 21 Air, the operator of Flight 75-98," an Amazon spokesperson said in a statement to CBS News Miami. "We'll continue working to support the investigation and everyone affected."

The husband of another victim speaks out for the first time

For the first time, the husband of Carlos Acosta, another victim killed in the crash, spoke publicly about his loss.

"He is someone who only comes once in a lifetime," Nelson Fernandez said in Spanish. "He not only touched my life but my soul and many friends; that gives me chills. I give thanks for the support of my friends and his."

The National Transportation Safety Board confirmed the crash site has been turned over to local police. The plane remains at the site.

CBS News Miami reached out to Miami International Airport to ask when crews plan to remove the plane, and they said a timeline had not yet been set.