Family mourns loss of beloved father in fiery Hollywood crash

The family of a beloved dad and barber is heartbroken after he was killed in a fiery crash on Mother's Day in Hollywood.

Relatives describe Douglas Freeman, 49, father of four, as a man who always found a way to make others smile.

Victim remembered as joyful and loving

"People came to know and love him. It was good knowing him—he was going to make a joke, he was going to make you laugh. He was gonna do anything in his power to put a smile on your face," said Gwendolyn Wright, the victim's niece.

That is how Wright describes her uncle, Douglas Freeman, who died Sunday shortly after 5:30 PM at the intersection of Sheridan Street and North 40th Avenue in Hollywood.

Police said Freeman and another driver crashed and his car burst into flames.

"Immediately it was a shock throughout the family," said Wright.

Wright shared that Freeman, who would've turned 50 in August, was like a brother to her.

His family is devastated by the sudden loss.

"Just to be going through this, it angers me. It's just an experience I wouldn't wish on anyone," said Wright.

Loved for his laughter, dancing and barbering skills

As the investigation into the deadly crash continues, Freeman's family and friends are remembering the vibrant man they said loved to dance and had a passion for cutting hair.

"He was a good person, outgoing, a lot of fun -- never a dull moment with Doug, that's for sure," said Mike Stephens, his former boss.

"It's just sad to know that he is not here," Wright added.

Fiery crash shuts down busy intersection

A video captured by a passing driver showed one of the vehicles fully engulfed in flames, with thick black smoke rising into the air.

A nearby resident said she was in her backyard when she heard the commotion and rushed to see what had happened.

"I was one of the first people to call 911—no one got out of the car," she said. "I heard the fire start. I was like, 'Oh, another crash.' And then I saw a huge fire. There was a tree there. The tree fell down after the fire stopped. There was another car over there, flipped upside down too."

The woman said she frequently sees serious accidents in the neighborhood and hopes the tragedy serves as a wake-up call.

"I just love to see Hollywood become a safer area for people to drive in, because it's very triggering to see," she said.

Investigation ongoing

The Hollywood Police Department's Traffic Homicide Investigation Unit is leading the investigation.

Authorities have not yet released details about what caused the crash.