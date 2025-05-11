One dead, others hospitalized after two-vehicle crash in Hollywood shuts down intersection

One person was killed and others were hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash Sunday evening in Hollywood, according to police.

The collision occurred around 5:40 p.m. at the intersection of Sheridan Street and North 40th Avenue. Responding officers from the Hollywood Police Department confirmed that at least one person died at the scene. The others injured were taken to Memorial Regional Hospital, though the extent of their injuries was not immediately disclosed.

The Hollywood Police Department's Traffic Homicide Investigation Unit is leading the ongoing investigation into the fatal crash.

Authorities have not yet released the identity of the deceased or details about what caused the accident.

As of Sunday night, the intersection remained shut down in all directions, police said.