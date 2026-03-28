Family of a Broward man who was killed in a crash involving a fire truck demand accountability after his death

The family of a 33-year-old man killed in a car crash earlier this week is speaking out, demanding accountability for the driver who caused the fatal collision.

Kristopher David was driving to work Wednesday morning near the intersection of Broward Boulevard and Seventh Avenue when a black Audi, traveling westbound at a high rate of speed, T-boned his white BMW. The Audi then crashed into a Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue fire engine.

David's mother, Loretta Matthew David, spoke with CBS News Miami, describing her only child as a calming soul and a loving father to his daughters. She says his oldest daughter is 12 years old, and she is taking his death very hard.

"I always said to him, you are my heartbeat. If your heart stops, mine will," she said.

According to his mother, David was on his way to work at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Wednesday morning at the time of the crash.

Surveillance video reportedly showed David's BMW slowly entering the intersection before the impact.

"I watched a snippet of it. There was no way that Kristopher could have avoided what happened. There was no way he could have," she said.

David was taken to the hospital in critical condition and later placed on life support. His mother recounted putting her hand on his chest and telling him it was okay to let go.

She also had a message for the driver who hit her son's car. "He took my only baby away from me, and nothing I do will bring him back. But he needs to pay for what he has done because he took a life," she stated.

Fort Lauderdale police have not yet responded to CBS News Miami's request for an update on the case or the status of the Audi driver.