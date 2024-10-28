Watch CBS News
Family identifies man killed in Dania Beach boat explosion

FORT LAUDERDALE — A man who died after a boat in a Dania Beach marina burst into flames earlier this weekend has been identified.

Family members confirmed to CBS News Miami that Benjamin Berestovoy died when the boat he was working on exploded at the Nautical Ventures Marina on Friday afternoon. Four other men were injured in the explosion.

Broward County Sheriff's Fire Rescue answered calls for help at the marina around 4:30 p.m., where Chopper 4 flew over the scene and saw the vessel sitting on a trailer with billowing black smoke that could also be seen from miles away.

Investigators said crews delivered the boat to undergo work in preparation for the Fort Lauderdale Boat Show show, and as Berestovoy and the others began fueling the boat, it exploded.

Four men were hospitalized in critical condition. Berestovoy died at the scene.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

