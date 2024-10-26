Watch CBS News
Witnesses shocked by Dania Beach boat explosion that killed man, injured 4 people

By Steve Maugeri

FORT LAUDERDALE — Investigators continue to look into the cause of a boat explosion in Dania Beach that killed a man and injured four other people.

Mark Weiss ran to capture video of the boat exploding and spewing flames Friday afternoon. He shared that video with CBS News Miami.

"I feel sorry for them. I feel sorry for their family because that kind of accident shouldn't happen," Weiss said.

Officials are still trying to find out how the boat exploded but they said five men were putting fuel in the vessel when it happened.

The man's death is personal for Edward Hoch. 

"I know the guy that passed away, so it's a little rough right now," Hoch said.

Hoch said the victim was a boat technician. However, officials have not released the name of the man who died or any other victims.   

"He's always here. Always willing to help with boats and with all the boats that are here at the marina," Hoch said. "So it's a shock of how he passed."

The state fire marshal is leading the investigation.

