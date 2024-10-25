One dead, 4 others hospitalized after fiery boat explosion in Dania Beach

FORT LAUDERDALE — One person is dead and four others were hospitalized after a boat burst into flames in Dania Beach on Friday.

Broward County Sheriff's Fire Rescue was called out to a reported explosion at a marina near 4470 Ravenswood Rd. around 4:30 p.m., where Chopper 4 saw the vessel out of the water and on what appeared to be a trailer, with billowing black smoke that was seen from miles away.

Upon arrival, fire officials found five people. Four of them were taken to the hospital in critical condition while the fifth person died at the scene, BSO told CBS News Miami.

BSO told CBS News Miami that the victims were working on a vessel delivered earlier in the day to prepare it for a boat show. While a crew was refueling the boat, it exploded.

BSO said they are not sure at this time whether the victims were marina employees or worked for another company.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.