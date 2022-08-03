Watch CBS News
Family of five found dead in apparent murder-suicide

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

ORLANDO - A family of five is dead in what appears to be a murder-suicide.

Orlando police investigators were conducting a well-being check at the home on Tuesday afternoon when they discovered the bodies of three adults and two children.

Neighbors said the family, a middle-aged couple, their adult son, and their two young girls had just moved into the home a few months ago. They said they had no idea that something was wrong.

"I didn't hear anything. I wish I did because I definitely would have liked to have been that concerned neighbor that did something in the situation," said Heather Collins.

Police have not released any information about what may have led to the apparent murder-suicide. 

