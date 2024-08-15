Watch CBS News
Local News

Ring camera catches "fake" Amazon driver accused of stealing package in Deerfield Beach

By Alyssa Dzikowski

/ CBS Miami

DEERFIELD BEACH -- A Miami man was arrested and is facing charges after he was seen on video dressed as an Amazon driver allegedly stealing a package from outside a Deerfield Beach home on Tuesday.

According to a police report from the Broward Sheriff's Office, Stanly Sabino Pimentel was wearing an Amazon vest, holding a box in one hand and a phone in the other.

BSO said they were able to find Pimentel with the alleged stolen items as well as an iPhone 15 Pro in his car. 

Pimentel is believed to have been involved in a previous residential burglary in Parkland, BSO said. 

Pimentel is facing several charges, including residential burglary, grand theft, possession of a firearm during the commission of a second-degree felony and tag obstruction.

Alyssa Dzikowski

Alyssa Dzikowski attended the University of Miami and became a digital producer for CBS News in September of 2022.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.