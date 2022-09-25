Facing South Florida: One-on-One with Rep. Ted Deutch

Jim sits down for a special half-hour with Congressman Ted Deutch who in a few days will be leaving Congress after 12 years of serving South Florida on Capitol Hill. Congressman Deutch is leaving politics altogether, his new job is leading the American Jewish Committee, The two discuss the highlights of his time in Washington, his accomplishments, as well the emotion of his final days in Congress. They also focus on lies ahead for the future of democracy in these polarizing times.



