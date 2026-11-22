This week on Facing South Florida, host Jim DeFede sits down with two of South Florida's newest members of Congress, Oliver Gilbert and Pia Dandiya.

Both Democrats won their elections on Nov. 3. Gilbert won Florida's 24th Congressional District, succeeding Frederica Wilson, while Dandiya won the newly redrawn 22nd Congressional District, becoming Florida's first South Asian American member of Congress.

The two incoming lawmakers join DeFede to discuss their transition to Washington.

Dandiya says the incoming members of Congress were surprised by an appearance from former President Barack Obama during their orientation. She says Obama offered advice that resonated with her.

"Meeting President Obama was another goosebumps moment, and that was the surprise for our class at the end of the orientation. And after we got to meet him individually, we sat with him, and he gave us such thoughtful advice about how to move the country forward and how to work in smart ways together," Dandiya recalls.

"And one thing he said was that we need to exercise strategic patience as we push forward these priorities, that we need to be strategic in how we work together to serve everyday families. And that's something that's going to stick with me as I begin this work with this class."

The conversation also focuses on the lawmakers' legislative priorities, including South Florida's affordability crisis.

Gilbert says addressing the rising cost of living must be a priority.

"It's the…things that actually affect Americans every day. It's affordability. And, you know, people think about affordability, and they think about, oh, yeah, gas is high. It's not just gas. It's groceries. It's housing, it's health care. It's everything," he says.

"It's a fact that stuff started costing a lot more because we have tariffs of war that we didn't choose and an immigration crisis that we created. You know, we get those things all at the same time and doing those things all at same time has an effect on the economy. But even besides that. It's the fact that your wages didn't go up. Well, we tend to focus on the affordability argument, and we focus on that part that where stuff became more expensive. Yes, stuff did become more expensive, you didn't start making more. And so, we're looking at both of those things."