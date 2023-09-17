Watch CBS News
Facing South Florida for Sept. 17: Florida Abortion

By Jim DeFede

/ CBS Miami

Facing South Florida: Florida Abortion 23:55

MIAMI — CBS News Miami's Jim DeFede devotes the entire half hour to this polarizing hot-button issue, playing off this past week's Florida Supreme Court hearing on abortion. In addition to playing portions of the hearing, Jim gets perspective from the attorney who argued the case before the court, and the Florida Senate's Minority Leader, who represents Broward County, who attended the hearing in Tallahassee.

Guests: Whitney White/Attorney, ACLU /Planned Parenthood
State Sen. Lauren Book/(D) Broward County 

Jim DeFede joined CBS4 News in January 2006 and serves as an investigative reporter for the station, as well as host of its Sunday morning public affairs program "Facing South Florida."

