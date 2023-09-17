Facing South Florida: Florida Abortion CBS News Miami's Jim DeFede devotes the entire half hour to this polarizing hot-button issue, playing off this past week's Florida Supreme Court hearing on abortion. In addition to playing portions of the hearing, Jim gets perspective from the attorney who argued the case before the court, and the Florida Senate's Minority Leader, who represents Broward County, who attended the hearing in Tallahassee. Guests: Whitney White/Attorney, ACLU /Planned Parenthood State Sen. Lauren Book/(D) Broward County