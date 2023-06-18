Watch CBS News
Facing South Florida for June 18: Trump Arraignments Impact

By Jim DeFede

/ CBS Miami

                Coming off of Former President Donald Trump's historic federal indictment and arraignment in Miami, Jim sits down with Marc Caputo, a national political reporter with The Messenger, to discuss the former president's court appearance and its impact on the Republican primary.

                Guest:  Marc Caputo, Reporter, The Messenger

Jim DeFede
jim-defede.jpg

Jim DeFede joined CBS4 News in January 2006 and serves as an investigative reporter for the station, as well as host of its Sunday morning public affairs program "Facing South Florida."

First published on June 18, 2023 / 12:12 PM

