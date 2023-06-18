Facing South Florida for June 18: Trump Arraignments Impact
Trump Arraignment Impact
Coming off of Former President Donald Trump's historic federal indictment and arraignment in Miami, Jim sits down with Marc Caputo, a national political reporter with The Messenger, to discuss the former president's court appearance and its impact on the Republican primary.
Guest: Marc Caputo, Reporter, The Messenger
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.