Facing South Florida for July 9: Alejandro Portes speaks on global cities Miami, Dubai, Singapore

What makes a city, a global city? Eliott interviews the author of a new book called Emerging Global Cities, which showcases three cities: Miami, Dubai, and Singapore. The two discuss the factors that must come together to create what has become known as a Global City, and why most cities are considered 'global hopefuls'. They also examine how Miami emerged to be recognized and what it takes to hold on to the highly regarded status, and what it means to those of us who call South Florida home.





Guests: Alejandro Portes/Sociologist/Author