FAA computer outage grounds flight nationwide

MIAMI - A nationwide Federal Aviation Administration computer outage Wednesday morning has grounded some flights across the country, including in South Florida.

The FAA said it is working to restore its Notice to Air Missions System. The system alerts pilots and other flight personnel about hazards or changes to airport services, like runways closures or bird warnings.

At 7 a.m. they posted this update.

Cleared Update No. 2 for all stakeholders: ⁰⁰The FAA is still working to fully restore the Notice to Air Missions system following an outage. ⁰⁰While some functions are beginning to come back on line, National Airspace System operations remain limited. — The FAA ✈️ (@FAANews) January 11, 2023

The FAA said operations across the National Airspace System are affected and hundreds of flights have been delayed.

Around 7:20 a.m, the FAA ordered airlines to pause all domestic departures until 9 a.m. to allow the agency to validate the integrity of flight and safety information.

American Airlines shared the following statement:

"The Federal Aviation Administration is experiencing an outage with its NOTAM (Notice to Air Missions) system, which provides critical flight safety operation information. We are closely monitoring the situation, which impacts all airlines, and working with the FAA to minimize disruption to our operation and customers. We encourage customers to check aa.com for the latest flight information."