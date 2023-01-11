Watch CBS News
Local News

FAA computer outage grounds flight nationwide

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

MIAMI - A nationwide Federal Aviation Administration computer outage Wednesday morning has grounded some flights across the country, including in South Florida.

The FAA said it is working to restore its Notice to Air Missions System. The system alerts pilots and other flight personnel about hazards or changes to airport services, like runways closures or bird warnings. 

At 7 a.m. they posted this update.

The FAA said operations across the National Airspace System are affected and hundreds of flights have been delayed.

Around 7:20 a.m, the FAA ordered airlines to pause all domestic departures until 9 a.m. to allow the agency to validate the integrity of flight and safety information.

American Airlines shared the following statement:

"The Federal Aviation Administration is experiencing an outage with its NOTAM (Notice to Air Missions) system, which provides critical flight safety operation information. We are closely monitoring the situation, which impacts all airlines, and working with the FAA to minimize disruption to our operation and customers. We encourage customers to check aa.com for the latest flight information."

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on January 11, 2023 / 6:39 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.