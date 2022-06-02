Experts urge you to have a plan in place in case your vehicle ends up in body of water

MIAMI - Retention ponds all across South Florida have become the site of accidents where the driver plug into the water now officials are issuing safety warnings.

"Sometimes, it's just seconds that you have to be able to react," said Captain Ignatius Carroll, with the City of Miami Fire and Rescue referring to the time needed to save a life once a car drives into a canal or retention pond.

In recent weeks there has been a rash of similar crashes, one of the most recent happening just last week on Florida's Turnpike as the driver attempted to exit onto Southwest 8th Street, in Miami-Dade.

"The vehicle lost control over turn driving off of the roadway into the pond," said Alex Camacho with the Florida Highway Patrol.

A good samaritan rushed to the aid of the driver but to no avail as he later passed away, but Carroll said they are steps drivers can to take to help ensure their safety.

"Take the seconds that you have while the vehicle is still above water, to get out. The first thing you do if you want to take off your seatbelt," added Carroll. Who also said it's common for the seatbelt to jam in these instances. That is why it's important to have a tool like this one that can be used to cut the seatbelt. The next step is to get out of the car, and Carroll says there's a tool for that.

"They have different types of emergency escape hammers that have actual seatbelt cutters on it. As well as a sharp tip that would allow you to break a window and most of the time the best place to do it is in the corner where it will shatter" added Carroll.

"If you do not have those tools and you use can use a sharp object or shoe, or even use your elbow, all you have to do is to hit the center of the window in one of your side windows

Still, Carol says his best advice is to use precaution on the roadway, especially in bad weather.

"We can not encourage our community enough to head the safety tips and be careful when you're out there driving." Said Carroll.

Officials say it's also important to stay calm in these instances that way you can quickly come up with an exit plan.