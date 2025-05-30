Video shows alleged jailhouse beating that led to arrests of BSO detention deputies

Newly obtained surveillance footage from inside the Broward County Main Jail shows the violent altercation that led to the arrests of three Broward Sheriff's Office detention deputies.

Those deputies now face charges of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm.

Attorneys say incident was "reprehensible"

CBS News Miami obtained the exclusive video from the attorneys representing 38-year-old Samantha Caputo, who was allegedly assaulted inside a holding cell on October 4, 2022, after being arrested on a DUI charge. Her attorneys say that charge was later dismissed.

The footage shows Caputo alone in a cell before an encounter with deputies who instructed her to remove her street clothing, including her bra, and change into standard detention attire.

According to a police report, an argument ensued. Sgt. Zakiyah Polk allegedly shoved Caputo backward before she, along with deputies Denia Walker and Cleopatra Johnnie, punched and kicked her several times. The report states Walker used pepper spray and Polk deployed a taser.

Caputo was allegedly dragged into a "blind spot" behind a yellow line, away from surveillance cameras. The report notes she was treated for a hematoma below her right eye and swelling and bruising on her face.

Caputo's attorneys condemned the deputies' actions.

"They wound up tasering her and knocking her to the ground and beating her and macing her," said Glenn Roderman. "In all my years doing this as a prosecutor and a judge and a defense attorney, I have never seen an injustice like this. I was grateful to see the arrests and see them being held in the same jail cell that my client was in."

"Sgt. Polk grabbed her bra and shoved her immediately against a back wall," added attorney Phil Johnston. "As soon as she gets back up, there was a hand to her throat. Another officer released pepper spray which can cause your eyes to slam shut and render someone helpless. I thought this was one of the most reprehensible things I have seen as a criminal defense attorney."

Deputies facing charges, attorneys defend their actions

Sgt. Polk, Walker, and Johnnie have all been charged with aggravated battery with great bodily harm. CBS News Miami spoke with each of their attorneys.

Eric Schwartzreich, representing Polk, said in a phone interview, "Detention deputies have dangerous and often thankless jobs. Detention deputies see things in the booking process that people could not imagine. They live in a world of heightened sensitivity to their surroundings and that coupled with the people in the world of the jail. It's a dangerous situation and there's more to this video than it will show and what it will not show. We are confident that when all things come to the surface that it will be determined that our clients did not commit any crimes."

Michael Gottlieb, attorney for Cleopatra Johnnie, said, "When someone resists and becomes physical, sometimes deputies have to take it upon themselves to resist those individuals and sometimes people get hurt or tased. Deputies have the right to defend themselves and we are looking forward to fighting this case and proving my client did nothing wrong."

Jeremy Kroll, representing Denia Walker, added, "Denia Walker has been a faithful and honest public servant for a decade. We believe the charges against her are factually and legally without merit. We look forward to vigorously defending her in court."

Deputies on paid leave pending investigation

According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, all three deputies are currently on administrative investigative leave with pay.

Polk has been with the agency since September 9, 2002 and Walker was hired on October 19, 2015.