Watch CBS News
Local News

Ex-Miami Heat security guard pleads guilty to selling stolen memorabilia valued in the millions, DOJ says

By
Mauricio Maldonado
Digital Editor, CBS Miami
Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami and has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. Mauricio started at the Miami Herald in 1990 and transitioned over to their online team in 1997. In 2001, he moved north to lend his talents to SunSentinel.com, where he spent 17 years. Mauricio has been with CBS Miami since 2018.
Read Full Bio
Mauricio Maldonado

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

A former Miami Heat security guard pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court to transporting and transferring stolen goods in interstate commerce, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

DOJ: Millions in stolen memorabilia sold online

The Justice Department said Marcos Thomas Perez, 62, admitted to stealing hundreds of game-worn jerseys and other memorabilia belonging to the Miami Heat and selling them to online brokers.

Prosecutors said the items, valued in the millions, included rare jerseys.

Perez, a 25-year retired veteran of the City of Miami Police Department, worked as a Heat security officer from 2016 to 2021 and later as an NBA security employee from 2022 to 2025, according to the DOJ.

While working game-day security at the Kaseya Center, Perez had access to a secured equipment room where the items were stored for a future team museum.

Jerseys resold at steep markups

Prosecutors said Perez stole more than 400 jerseys and other memorabilia from the secured room and sold over 100 items through online marketplaces across state lines for about $1.9 million.

The DOJ said he often sold the pieces below their market value—including a LeBron James NBA Finals jersey he sold for about $100,000, which was later auctioned at Sotheby's for $3.7 million.

According to the Justice Department, law enforcement executed a search warrant at Perez's residence on April 3 and recovered nearly 300 additional stolen jerseys and memorabilia, which the Miami Heat confirmed had been taken from their facility. 

Mauricio Maldonado

Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami and has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. Mauricio started at the Miami Herald in 1990 and transitioned over to their online team in 1997. In 2001, he moved north to lend his talents to SunSentinel.com, where he spent 17 years. Mauricio has been with CBS Miami since 2018.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue