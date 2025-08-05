Ex-Miami Heat security guard charged in alleged $2 million memorabilia theft scheme, DOJ says

A former Miami Heat security officer and retired Miami police officer has been charged with transporting and transferring stolen goods in interstate commerce, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Marcos Thomas Perez, 62, of Miami, appeared in federal court on a single count, which stems from allegations that he stole and sold millions of dollars' worth of Miami Heat memorabilia, including over 400 game-worn jerseys.

According to charging documents, Perez worked for the Miami Heat from 2016 to 2021 and for the NBA as a security employee from 2022 to 2025.

Perez is accused of repeatedly accessing a secure equipment room at the Kaseya Center, where the Heat stored memorabilia intended for a future museum and stealing items over a period of years.

Authorities said Perez sold more than 100 items over three years through online marketplaces, collecting roughly $2 million. Among them was a game-worn LeBron James NBA Finals jersey that Perez allegedly sold for approximately $100,000; it was later auctioned by Sotheby's for $3.7 million.

On April 3, law enforcement agents executed a search warrant at Perez's residence and recovered nearly 300 additional stolen jerseys and memorabilia.

The Miami Heat confirmed the items had been taken from their facility, according to the Justice Department.