Ex-Miami-Dade Commissioner Joe Martinez sentenced to nearly 3 years in corruption case

Nearly 11 months after a jury returned two guilty verdicts in a corruption case, former Miami-Dade County Commissioner Joe Martinez was sentenced Monday to 34-and-a-half months in prison.

In November 2024, Martinez was found guilty of unlawful compensation and conspiracy after he was accused of accepting bribes in exchange for political influence. Both are third-degree felonies punishable by up to five years in prison each.

Who is Joe Martinez and what did he do?

Martinez had served on the Miami-Dade County Commission on and off since 2000.

He gave up his seat in 2012 for an unsuccessful run for county mayor, and then failed in a 2014 Republican campaign for Congress. He was elected to rejoin the county commission in 2016 and was reelected in 2020.

Before going into politics, he was a former police lieutenant with a 17-year career in the force. He had also considered running for Miami-Dade Sheriff after voters decided to bring back the post, but he ultimately lost in the Republican primary in 2024.

According to a 2022 arrest affidavit, Martinez was charged with unlawful compensation and conspiracy to commit unlawful compensation, and surrendered to jail in August 2022 on the charges involving $15,000 in payments from the owner of a local supermarket who faced substantial fines due to code violations related to excessive storage containers on the property.

After charges were brought against him, Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended Martinez from his position on the county commission.

Prosecutors alleged that, in return for the payment, Martinez had promised to push favorable legislation before the Miami-Dade County Commission; however, the proposed legislation was never brought to a vote.

The prosecution also argued that Martinez attempted to exploit his public office for personal gain.

Martinez's defense countered by portraying the former commissioner as a dedicated public servant with a long record of integrity.

