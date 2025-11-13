Ex-Miami condo manager appears in court for $140,000 "ghost employee" scheme, residents say more work is needed

The woman accused of stealing more than $140,000 from a Brickell homeowner's association made her first appearance in front of a judge on Thursday.

Yissely Herrouet, 37, is facing multiple charges, including organized scheme to defraud and grand theft.

Herrouet didn't get the chance to defend or explain her actions in bond court. She is out on a $45,000 bond, but there are some conditions to her release.

A "ghost employee" scheme that ran for years

Herrouet was a manager at the Clubs at Brickell Bay Condominium from 2016 to 2023. But in court, the judge stated the alleged "ghost employee" scheme started in 2020.

"Ma'am, you are ordered to stay away from the Club at Brickell Bay at 1200 Brickell Bay Dr., Miami, Florida. You are not allowed to go to that business. You must stay away from there," Judge Mindy Glazer said. "Do you understand?"

"Yes," Herrouet replied.

"Thank you," Glazer said.

The Miami-Dade State Attorney said Herrouet forged and manipulated online payroll records, taking more than $140,000 from the community's funds.

Herrouet allegedly hired 5 family members and friends to work for the management company FirstService, but some were already employed by an outside contractor for janitorial work in the building, meaning they were getting paid twice. Others didn't work in the building at all.

That's where the term "ghost employee" comes from — they never legally worked for Herrouet's employer or the association.

Residents are glad for accountability but say there's more work to be done

Residents told CBS News Miami that they are happy someone could be held accountable for these crimes, but added that there's more to be uncovered.

Residents said when they tried to get proof of fraud from the board and the condo management company, they felt like they weren't getting the whole picture.

"We were left pretty much without being able to take action," said resident Alejandra Pelaez. "We didn't even have access to sufficient communication to go to the authorities ourselves because when we did go to the authorities, we were limited on the information that we could have, so this really shows a roadblock. And a limitation for homeowners, and it also shows an open door for anybody who wants to commit financial crimes through associations and move a lot of money in Miami."

Condo owners told CBS News Miami they want some new legislation across the city, county and even state levels. They said they believe it's incredibly easy for fraud like this to happen and they want to protect themselves and their homes.