Former Lauderdale-by-the-Sea commissioner gets 5 years in prison in child porn case

MIAMI - A former Lauderdale-by-the-Sea commissioner - who pled guilty to possession of child porn - has learned his fate.

On Wednesday, 63-year-old James Silverstone was sentenced to five years in prison.

Once he's released, he'll be on supervised release for 20 years and need to register as a sex offender.

Silverstone is set to begin serving his sentence on June 28th.