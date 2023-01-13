Get into Everglades National Park for free on Monday, Martin Luther King Jr. Day

MIAMI - On Monday, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, you can get into Everglades National Park for free.

This year, the US National Park Service will waive entrance fees on five days at every site under its domain in the country. That includes all 63 national parks and more than 420 places in total.

Everglades National Park charges $15 per person or $30 for a car load.

The park service said the free January day is a great time weatherwise to visit places that are blazin' hot in summer, like Everglades National Park, Death Valley National Park in California, and Big Bend National Park in Texas.

Other free days in 2023

Can't make it for MLK Day? The other four free entrance dates are scattered throughout the seasons and the calendar:

• Saturday, April 22: First day of National Park Week

• Friday, August 4: Great American Outdoors Day

• Saturday, September 23: National Public Lands Day

• Saturday, November 11: Veterans Day

"National parks are really amazing places and we want everyone to experience them," said National Park Service Director Chuck Sams. "The entrance fee-free days encourage people to discover the beauty, history and inspiration awaiting them in more than 400 national parks throughout the country."

The entrance fee waiver won't cover fees for activities such as camping, boat launches, transportation or special tours.

Many parks are free all year

NPS said that most national park sites do not have entrance fees at all. Out of the 423 national park sites, only 108 have admission fees that range from $5 to $35.

Of course, like anything else, it's the big names that command the money. You can see a full list of the sites that usually charge a fee here.

And some groups of people can also get free passes or get discounts all year:

• US military members and their dependents, US veterans and Gold Star families

• Fourth grade students

• Disabled citizens

• Senior citizens