Man accused of pointing gun at Miami Beach commissioner and escaping house arrest has been found, police say

MIAMI — A man accused of pointing a gun at a Miami Beach City commissioner and escaping house arrest last week has been found and arrested, police announced.

Christopher Pitre, 35, was wanted for removing his ankle monitor and escaping from a treatment facility while under the supervision of Miami-Dade County Corrections, Miami Beach Police said.

He was arrested back in April after authorities said he pointed a gun at Miami Beach Commissioner Joseph Magazine and stole a litany of items from cars and businesses across the city.

Pitre's escape prompted Miami Beach city officials to call for changes to the Miami-Dade County judicial system, with Mayor Stephen Meiner saying he wants the city to elect its own judges to handle crime.

Miami Beach Police shared on Saturday that Pitre was arrested following a theft incident at a Walgreens on 2000 Normandy Dr.

Police said one of their officers saw a Walgreens employee taking pictures of a man leaving the store. The officer then learned from the employee that the man — later identified as Pitre — left without paying.

The officer then tried to detain Pitre, who resisted and ran away. After chasing him, the officer caught Pitre and took him into custody without further incident.

He faces multiple charges, including retail theft, resisting an officer without violence, using a false name/ID after arrest and nine alias capias warrants.

"The swift action taken by our officer today is a testament to the dedication and professionalism of the Miami Beach Police Department," Miami Beach Police Chief Wayne A. Jones stated. "Our officers remain highly visible and engaged within the community, ensuring that incidents like this are promptly addressed. I am proud of the amazing work our team continues to do to keep our city safe."