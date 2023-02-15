Watch CBS News
End of an era, Microsoft officially disabled Internet Explorer

By CBS Miami Team

Microsoft officially ended Internet Explorer
MIAMI - It's the end of an era for Microsoft's Internet Explorer.

On Tuesday, the company officially disabled Internet Explorer 11 and older versions on its desktops.

Internet Explorer debuted in 1995 as a part of Windows 95. At one point it commanded 95 percent of the market.

Microsoft announced in June of last year that it was retiring the browser.

Users who click on the Internet Explorer icon are directed to Microsoft Edge with IE mode.

Microsoft said it will remove all visual references to Internet Explorer when it releases an update in June.

First published on February 15, 2023 / 10:15 AM

