Embarcadero 41 in Pembroke Pines serves up combination of Peruvian, Japanese flavors

It's all about fabulous food and family at Embarcadero 41 in Pembroke Pines—one of five Broward locations from this homegrown brand.

Its founder, Jorge Vidal, moved to South Florida from Peru with his wife Patty, daughter Rafaella and son Rodrigo in 2018. They opened their first location in Sunrise in 2020, in the middle of the pandemic.

"The situation in 2020 was really difficult, and working with Rodrigo, Rafaella, and my wife was amazing," Jorge Vidal said. "We put passion in the restaurant and tried to give the customers very delicious food and the service—a family service business—that was very important for us. That was the beginning."

"It was tough, it was crazy, but we did it together," Rodrigo Vidal said. "I thought that brought us unity, and I thought that translated to the restaurant. I thought people could taste that when they came to the restaurant and tried our food."

The concept? Peruvian Nikkei cuisine—a combination of Peruvian and Japanese flavors. Rodrigo Vidal said that now, especially during Hispanic Heritage Month, he feels extra proud to showcase their country's cuisine.

"I always say never forget where you come from, and I was super proud," he said. "I was extremely proud of living in Peru and being Peruvian born and raised, and to be able to bring those flavors here to people that had probably never tried Peruvian—it was just amazing."

"This was our second time here," said Jennifer Milanes, a customer. "The first time we came, we really had an amazing dinner, and so today was my 41st birthday, and he thought it was appropriate to come to Embarcadero 41 because I was turning 41."

Our tasting table was filled with just a few of the many menu options at E41, which include fresh rolls, a whole fish and much more. We began with the lunch special—The Trio Marino: seafood rice, fried calamari and fresh fish ceviche in a dreamy leche de tigre sauce, priced at $16 including a drink.

The leche de tigre had the perfect kick.

"We always said, if your ceviche wasn't spicy, it wasn't ceviche," Rodrigo Vidal said

Their hearty and tasty Lomo Wok Maritierra is all about the land and sea—with meat, seafood, veggies, eggs, potatoes and more. Our meal ended on an E41 classic: the Causa Nikkei Crocante—tuna tartare mounted on sliced avocado and crispy Peruvian causa, which are like mashed potatoes.

"We fried it to make it crispy," the chef said.

Truly phenomenal.

Embarcadero 41 is open seven days a week, serving lunch and dinner