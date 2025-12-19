Eliott Rodriguez signs off at CBS Miami after decades of service, looks ahead to more family time

Eliott Rodriguez is signing off from CBS Miami for the final time, closing a storied journalism career and preparing to devote more time to what many who know him say is his greatest role: father and grandfather.

While Rodriguez has long been admired for his work as a journalist, those closest to him say his "other job," as a father of six daughters, stands as his most impressive accomplishment. His daughters were part of his career journey from Philadelphia to South Florida, and now, as he steps away from the anchor desk, family will take center stage.

A full calendar with family at the center

Rodriguez plans to spend more time with family, and he has plenty of it. With six daughters and six grandchildren, his calendar is expected to be filled with soccer games, school musicals and babysitting.

"I love you abuelo! Congrats! I have much more time to spend time with you!" said grandsons Nico and Remi Rios.

"Congratulations Abuelo! Can't wait to spend more time with you on Christmas," said grandson Ian Eliott Kight.

Grandson Dylan Kight added: "I'm so happy for you, Abuelo. You've done so much for South FLorida and you're a great role model and I can't wait hang out with you more and go on some trips maybe!"

The son of Cuban immigrants, Rodriguez grew up in New York before moving to Miami. A proud University of Miami Hurricane, he worked at Publix and McDonald's before discovering his calling in news.

His wife, Brenda Rodriguez, said she is proud of everything he has accomplished and excited for what comes next.

"Congratulations my love on a career well lived. Can't wait to spend more time with you traveling the world, also visiting our grandchildren," she said.

With no more night shifts, the couple is also looking forward to more evenings together.

"I also cannot wait for you to now have dinners at home. Oh wait, that means I have to cook more. Oh! Maybe we should edit that part out," she joked, prompting laughter and a suggestion that Eliott take over cooking duties.

Pride, legacy and a next chapter beyond the newsroom

Rodriguez is also six for six when it comes to daughters graduating from college. Though they now live across the globe, from Miami and Orlando to Los Angeles and Italy, their admiration for their father spans time zones.

"Dad, thank you for inspiring me to become a journalist," said daughter Erica Rodriguez Kight. "In all seriousness, it has been such a joy watching you serve the South Florida community for so many decades."

Son-in-law Steven Kight added: "You've had a lot of achievements in your career but your greatest achievement will always be your first daughter (good one!)."

"Dad, I'm so proud of you," said daughter Bianca Rodriguez Rios. "Now we have all the time in the world to talk and play tennis and do all the things. I'm so excited for this new chapter."

"I'm even more excited to spend more time with you now. You earned this," said daughter Julia Rodriguez.

Daughter Gabriela Rodriguez said: "It's been such an inspiration to get to see you do what you love every single day."

Chantal Strmsek, Ashley Chinchey and their families echoed similar sentiments, including one invitation already on the table.

"Come to Tuscany and let's play tennis," his daughter Ashley Chinchey said.

Extended family members also shared their congratulations, including Rodriguez's sister Arleen and her family.

"Congratulations Tio Eliott! We're proud of you! Have a wonderful retirement!" they said.

Brenda Rodriguez said her husband's impact goes far beyond the newsroom.

"People love him. He's such a pillar in the community," she said. "This is a good time for him to step away."

When asked about retirement plans, she added with a smile: "Oh, that's already in the books," referring to his growing tennis schedule.