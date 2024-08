Hialeah condo residents left without power for days

Hialeah condo residents left without power for days

Hialeah condo residents left without power for days

MIAMI - An electrical fire has left a Hialeah condo without power for days.

The condo complex, Courtyards 2, is located on West 49th Place.

The building's owner said a fire broke out in an electrical room in one of the buildings, knocking out power to some of the buildings.

No word yet on how many units are affected, but the Red Cross is helping temporarily house some of its residents until power is restored.