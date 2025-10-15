Surveillance video shows dogs charging at Broward man mauled by dogs

Crime scene investigators returned to the Lauderdale Lakes neighborhood after two dogs attacked an man on Tuesday morning, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office.

Surveillance video captured the dogs charging the victim, identified by BSO as Claude LaFort.

Deputies respond during attack

In the video, a deputy can be heard firing during the incident. Authorities said the deputy has been on the force for a year and a half.

"The police jumped out of the car and rushed to him, and must have fired something to frightening them away, the two dogs," said Garfield Gordon, who witnessed the attack.

Dogs euthanized after mauling

Photos obtained by CBS News Miami show one of the dogs appearing to be grazed. Broward County Animal Care said both animals were euthanized because of the severity of LaFort's injuries.

As of Wednesday evening, the extent of LaFort's injuries were not known.

Previous encounters reported

Gordon told reporters he had encountered the same dogs before.

"I was coming and they lose just the same way and they rush me. I have to grab a stone and they stop," he said.

Gordon added that when the dogs were out, he and his family were afraid to come outside.

Neighbor warned owner

"I spoke to him once before. I told him attacked me one night when I was coming in. I told him that they got to be careful. The dogs bite," Gordon said.