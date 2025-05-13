Elderly couple faces $366,000 in fines over duplex code violations in Lauderdale Lakes

An elderly couple in their 80s is fighting the City of Lauderdale Lakes over more than $366,000 in code enforcement fines on their duplex, a property they said they depend on for income and hope to pass down to family.

Fines pile up despite quick repairs, couple said

Kenneth Bordeaux, 82, and his wife, Mildred, 80, said they repaired six code violations on the property shortly after inspectors began showing up in March of last year. The violations included issues like broken window handles, cracked electrical outlet covers, peeling paint and minor interior damage.

Despite making the fixes, the Bordeauxs said inspectors did not verify compliance for more than 220 days. As a result, $1,500-per-day fines on each violation mounted, according to the couple's attorney, Ari Pregen.

"You can't charge someone $65,000 for a broken window crank (or) $55,000 for a broken plate," Pregen told CBS News Miami.

"It is absolutely mind-blowing to say we're going to hold your property hostage and we're not going to allow you to do what you want with your property: to pass it on to your next of kin and your loved ones because of window cranks and plastic covers."

City offers 10% reduction, but couple says it's not enough

The couple applied for a lien reduction, but inspectors offered only a 10% decrease, according to Pregen. Even with the reduction, the Bordeauxs say the remaining amount is unaffordable.

"Everything is closed," Kenneth Bordeaux said. "I just want to get this lien over and done with."

"I feel like I'm just being beat on with a sledgehammer and I don't understand it," he added.

CBS News Miami contacted the city for comment. A spokesperson said the station needed to sign up to speak during public comment at a commission meeting. While commissioners listened to questions during Tuesday's meeting, they did not offer immediate responses.

It remains unclear what action, if any, the city will take.