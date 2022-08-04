Watch CBS News
El Portal Police officer accused of biting, slapping boyfriend

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - An El Portal police officer is facing a felony battery charge after being accused of biting, slapping her boyfriend.

Authorities said Emily Garcia, 30, and her boyfriend of one year, who happens to be a police officer himself, had gone out to Flanigan's the night before where they had several drinks.

When officers arrived at the residence in reference to a domestic dispute call, they made contact with Garcia and her boyfriend.

The victim told police they went back to his place after having multiple drinks at the restaurant and that they went to sleep.

He told authorities he was sleeping, when he was awakened by Garcia biting his chest and slapping him.

Garcia was subsequently placed under arrest at around 5 a.m. on Wednesday. 

CBS Miami Team
The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on August 4, 2022 / 3:47 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

