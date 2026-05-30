Father demands justice 5 years after son was killed in Miami-Dade banquet hall mass shooting

Five years after his son was killed in a mass shooting outside a banquet hall in northwest Miami-Dade, Clayton Dillard II gathered at the site of the tragedy to honor his son's memory and call for the harshest possible punishment for the men accused in the attack.

Standing in a shopping plaza where his son, Clayton Dillard III, known as "Nane," was killed along with two other people, Dillard marked the anniversary with a memorial. Although prosecutors are no longer seeking the death penalty against the suspected shooters, Dillard said he wants the men to receive the maximum sentence available.

"If I could stand there and switch it out, I would take it, because he hasn't lived life," Dillard said.

With tears running down his face, Dillard lit candles and placed posters of his son in front of the supermarket that now occupies the space where El Mula Banquet Hall once stood.

He said his life has never been the same since his son was killed on March 30, 2021.

"I self-medicate, to be honest, by talking to myself like I would talk to my son who got murdered," Dillard said. "I use that as an excuse to commit and cause harm to people who haven't caused harm to me. But besides that, I need help."

Dillard III was one of three people killed in what has been described as the deadliest mass shooting in Miami-Dade County history.

Surveillance video from the night of the shooting showed a white Nissan Pathfinder pulling into the parking lot before three masked gunmen jumped out and opened fire on a crowd gathered outside the banquet hall during a concert. Investigators said approximately 100 shell casings were recovered from the scene.

While Dillard said he is grateful that everyone allegedly involved in the shooting has been arrested, he wants those responsible to spend the rest of their lives behind bars.

"No mercy!" Dillard said. "When they go to court, they go in there strong. But when you walk out, the lawyer comes up and begs mercy. No mercy. You had no mercy for my son!"

A fifth person was arrested in connection with the shooting and was accused of serving as a lookout. He was sentenced to life in prison in 2023.

The four men accused of being inside the Pathfinder at the time of the shooting are expected to go to trial in 2027.